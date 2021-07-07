GCVHCS to receive 30-foot mobile facility to help rural, impaired veterans

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Veterans Affairs Medical Center will soon have a new tool to reach veterans around the Gulf Coast.

The Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System is scheduled to receive a Medical Mobile Unit at the Biloxi VA Medical Center on July 9.

The 30-foot vehicle is designed to deliver primary care and other services to enrolled veterans with limited access to a VA center. It is outfitted with a wheelchair lift, storage space for primary care medical equipment, a generator, sink, laboratory area and refrigerator.

GCVHCS Associate Director of Patient Care Services and Organization Nurse Executive Dr. M. Christopher Saslo said the mobile unit will increase the organization’s ability to providing health care for Veterans and other beneficiaries who are unable to travel to facilities for necessary, primary care appointments.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to expand our services in the effort of rural health outreach,” said Saslo. “Most recently, the pandemic and vaccine availability has been a great focus for the healthcare agency and this mobile unit will allow us to reach even more veterans, caregivers and others than before. As we evolve in this outreach opportunity, we hope to make this program one that offers a host of vaccinations, care and more to America’s heroes.”

The mobile unit will be available later this summer. Veterans unable to travel to an appointment can consult with their primary care physician about receiving health care through the mobile unit. Saslo said the mobile unit, however, is not designed to function as an ambulance, and veterans should contact area emergency services in such a case.

“The fact that we are essentially adding a primary care outlet capable of traveling anywhere will significantly enhance our capability of doing what we do – providing the best possible health care to our nation’s heroes,” said Saslo.

According to GCVHCS Emergency Manager Bill Wince, the unit is also designed to operate in difficult situations.

Displaced Panama City Veteran benefits from VA Emergency Response team services By Mary Kay Gominger GCVHCS PAO Panama... Posted by VA Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System on Tuesday, October 23, 2018

“The MMU can also provide service continuity during emergencies when permanent sites of care are disabled or insufficient to meet the demand for healthcare services,” said Wince. “Units similar to the one we’re receiving were used as part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ recovery efforts during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.”

While it will be delivered to the Biloxi VA center, Community-Based Outpatient Clinics in Alabama and Florida will also use the unit. The Biloxi, Mobile, Pensacola, Eglin and Panama City VA Clinics are all part of the GCVHCS, which is headquartered in Biloxi, Mississippi and provides medical outpatient services to more than 77,000 veterans.

