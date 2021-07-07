Envision Diamondhead 2040 set to drastically alter the future of the city

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Diamondhead is now taking steps towards a brighter future. The city council unanimously approved Envision Diamondhead 2040 on Tuesday night.

The goals of Envision Diamondhead 2040 are expansive, as should be expected with a 134-page plan. City leaders have worked diligently for months, consulting thousands of community members, and they believe the unanimously-approved plan will work wonders for the community.

”We are very excited, said Mayor Nancy Depreo. “Our Envision 2040 sets the foundation to move Diamondhead in to the next 20-25 years. We are very excited for the mixed-use developments that we have not had in Diamondhead, and we are very excited about the town center. So we are moving forward. Things are happening in Diamondhead.”

The changes on the development side of things will open the city up for more opportunity, say city leaders.

“Mixed-use is just a combination of commercial and residential,” said City Manager Michael Reso. “You can have a bakers shop on the first floor or an accountant’s office, and the possibility of having apartments for residential units on the second and third floor.”

Diamondhead’s city manager believes the opportunities will bring companies and jobs to the community in greater numbers.

“The plan is critical because that will drive zoning code,” continued Reso. “At present, our code does not allow mixed-use. So we have to rewrite zoning code to allow the vision to take place.”

Overall, city leaders believe that the plan will better the city’s economy, development patterns, health, sustainability, and more.

To read the full Envision Diamondhead 2040 plan, click here.

