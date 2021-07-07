WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Envision Diamondhead 2040 set to drastically alter the future of the city

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Diamondhead is now taking steps towards a brighter future. The city council unanimously approved Envision Diamondhead 2040 on Tuesday night.

The goals of Envision Diamondhead 2040 are expansive, as should be expected with a 134-page plan. City leaders have worked diligently for months, consulting thousands of community members, and they believe the unanimously-approved plan will work wonders for the community.

”We are very excited, said Mayor Nancy Depreo. “Our Envision 2040 sets the foundation to move Diamondhead in to the next 20-25 years. We are very excited for the mixed-use developments that we have not had in Diamondhead, and we are very excited about the town center. So we are moving forward. Things are happening in Diamondhead.”

The changes on the development side of things will open the city up for more opportunity, say city leaders.

“Mixed-use is just a combination of commercial and residential,” said City Manager Michael Reso. “You can have a bakers shop on the first floor or an accountant’s office, and the possibility of having apartments for residential units on the second and third floor.”

Diamondhead’s city manager believes the opportunities will bring companies and jobs to the community in greater numbers.

“The plan is critical because that will drive zoning code,” continued Reso. “At present, our code does not allow mixed-use. So we have to rewrite zoning code to allow the vision to take place.”

Overall, city leaders believe that the plan will better the city’s economy, development patterns, health, sustainability, and more.

To read the full Envision Diamondhead 2040 plan, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer submitted this image of their home on Bay Tree Drive in Gulfport. Flash flooding is...
Flooding reported on multiple streets in Harrison, Jackson counties
The popular convenience store Buc-ee’s is set to come to South Mississippi, which would make it...
Buc-ee’s set to invest $50 million in South Mississippi location
The Secretary of State’s Office will host an auction to sale the 321 state-owned properties....
Jackson County land auction begins Wednesday for tax-forfeited lands
Gulfport Police are investigating two shootings that happened Monday afternoon.
Authorities investigating two shootings in Gulfport
Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney is proud of the progress Jack has made in his first month of...
Chief Joe Boney announces plans to retire from Biloxi Fire Department

Latest News

The City of Diamondhead is now taking steps towards a brighter future. The city council...
Envision Diamondhead 2040 set to drastically alter the future of the city
Wednesday will be wet as we see more showers and thunderstorms. Flooding rainfall can't be...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Flash flooding a concern tonight.
Taylor's 10 PM Tuesday First Alert Forecast
Dobbs: Delta variant to blame for largest surge in COVID-19 admissions in more than a month
Dobbs: Delta variant to blame for largest surge in COVID-19 admissions in more than a month