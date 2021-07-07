WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Dobbs: Delta variant to blame for largest surge in COVID-19 admissions in more than a month

By C.J. LeMaster
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As COVID-19 vaccinations slow to a trickle, cases of the highly-contagious Delta variant of the virus keep surging in Mississippi, leading to the biggest uptick in hospital admissions in over a month, according to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

Data from the state’s department of health shows Delta cases increased 75 percent over last week: 137 cases have been confirmed in the state, with 90 percent of those in Hinds, Madison and Rankin counties.

At St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson, they’re seeing that uptick, too, in patients and team members with the virus.

“We’re trying to stay in a state of preparedness. We keep our units that are cohorted for COVID patients ready with our negative pressure rooms and those things, we’ve never taken those down,” said Tandra Marburgh, senior director of quality for the hospital.

Marburgh said they’re also keeping their visiting hours limited, too, to protect patients and staff.

They’ve learned a lot from the last wave of COVID-19 cases that ended back in February, she said, and they’re hopeful it’s enough.

“I often say that we’ll build an airplane while we’re flying on it. So we still have to make sure that we have looked at every potential possibility, and how do we handle those particular items,” Marburgh said.

One key thing working in their favor: vaccinations.

Although Mississippi lags the nation with just 31 percent of residents fully vaccinated, the percentage is far higher among those 65 and above.

“That really changes everything, you know, the majority, the vast majority of our older folks have been vaccinated. And that’s the real blessing in this,” said Dobbs.

At the same time, he’s urging more to get the shot, too, in spite of reports of a handful of doctors in Mississippi advising their patients not to get the vaccine.

“I know of two doctors who are out there making a bunch of noise. But I know thousands of doctors who are strong advocates for science, thousands of doctors who are strong advocates for getting vaccinated, you know,” Dobbs said. “Pay attention to the science, you know, don’t listen to nut jobs.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulfport Police are investigating two shootings that happened Monday afternoon.
Authorities investigating two shootings in Gulfport
A 63-year-old Brookhaven woman was reportedly hit and killed on Highway 90 Saturday night.
63-year-old woman fatally hit trying to cross Highway 90
A man who escaped from the Pearl River County jail on Sunday afternoon is back in custody.
Man escapes from Pearl River Co. jail, arrested again with girlfriend and another woman
This 139-pound alligator gar was one of the bigger catches brought in on Sunday, the last day...
Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo making up for lost time
A viewer submitted this image of their home on Bay Tree Drive in Gulfport. Flash flooding is...
Flooding reported on multiple streets in Harrison, Jackson counties

Latest News

Singing River Health System lead Clinical Pharmacist Chris Ayers gives his insight on how...
COVID-19 Update: Chris Ayers
As of June 29, 2021, a total of 54 variant cases have been confirmed across the Mississippi...
50+ cases of COVID-19 variants reported in South Mississippi
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 649 new cases of COVID-19 and six new...
649 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths reported in Mississippi over holiday weekend
Wilbert Marshall, 71, looks away while receiving the COVID-19 vaccine from Melissa Banks,...
Mississippi doctors still urging folks to get vaccinated as Delta variant becomes dominant COVID strain