Community group alleges ‘unequal funding’ among city parks in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A group of residents in Ocean Springs is pushing for more equitable funding for a park that’s in the heart of the city.

The group addressed the board of aldermen at Tuesday’s meeting, alleging unequal funding practices by city officials when it comes to Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, which is located just off Government near the downtown area.

The group calls themselves Community Cares and said the MLK Jr. Memorial Park is top on their list of city parks that need more attention. Organizers say it took too long to get renovations for amenities there and, even then, some features were not replaced or rebuilt how they originally wanted.

The group say other parks throughout the city seem to have more to offer, while the MLK Jr. Memorial Park remains without those amenities.

Greg Gipson spoke for the group at Tuesday’s meeting, presenting a slideshow to the board during the public comments section to better explain what they hope to accomplish.

“We’re not asking for much but what we are asking for is to make sure this park is fully-funded and continues to be funded at a full level, and makes sure it gets the attention like it should get,” said the group’s spokesperson Greg Gipson.

The Community Cares group is hopeful that newly-elected Mayor Kenny Holloway will take their cause into consideration. Holloway said the city is working to make improvements to all of its parks.

“We’re trying to get every park opened and then we will go back and do the upgrades as we see necessary,” explained Holloway. “That park - the pavilion was built about two years ago, a brand new basketball court was put in there. So it’s getting some attention, maybe not as much attention as everyone would like, but we’re working on all the parks.”

Gipson and others in the group acknowledged that there has been progress made to the park over the last year but said it took too long to make happen in the first place.

“The city did finally move forward last year and repaved the basketball court and installed new bathrooms, and we appreciate these updates,” said Gipson. “However, it took a long time to get that work approved and they are not finished yet.”

The group argued that of the city’s 12 public parks, the MLK Jr. Memorial Park is the one public space that does not benefit financially like other parks do when it comes to keeping the space clean and having proper parking, signage, updated playground equipment, new amenities and a barbecue grill.

“We were promised by city leaders that the grill would be replaced,” Gipson said. “It seems like we have to struggle every time something is needed at the MLK Park.”

Other parks in the city receive priority, said Gipson, adding that they get new amenities like splash pads, sculptures, pathways, beautification plans, updated water stations, playground equipment for people with physical disabilities, and gazebo fans. Gipson noted that those parks also have crews regularly clean them and make repairs when needed. It’s something he says MLK Jr. Memorial Park doesn’t see.

Holloway said bettering the parks is an issue he is excited to work on now that he is mayor, adding that some of the city’s parks are still being repaired following damage from Hurricane Zeta.

