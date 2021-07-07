Climb in delta variant cases has day cares in limbo ahead of school year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Petra Kay has deja vu right now.

The daycare owner remembers the cloud of uncertainty hanging over the state by the coronavirus weeks from the start of the 2020 school year.

Now, the uptick in delta variant cases has Kay wondering if she should revisit virtual learning come August.

“Sure, because now our school-age children who are exposed to 25-30 children a day will be exposed to 300 children a day,” Kay said. “That’s a whole different dynamic.”

As executive director of Northtown Child Development Center, Kay said she goes to extra mile to ensure her center is COVID-19 free.

“We keep the same children together for contact tracing, we have the same teachers with them, we have a rigorous disinfecting system going on, but everybody is COVID-fatigued,” she said.

The owner worries about what some children in her daycare might be exposed to once they leave. Kay believes some parents are concerned about vaccinations because of false information about side effects.

“I’m very afraid that parents are not fully vaccinated,” she said. “I was talking to a parent and asked her to please let the school-age children be vaccinated - but there’s all this false information out there that there are all these side effects that people will have tremors and will have this and will have that.”

July of 2020, restrictions and mask requirements went into effect for numerous Mississippi counties; Representative Tom Miles of District 75 called for a delayed start of schools in Mississippi, and schools had a July 31 deadline to finalize plans for the upcoming year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended operational strategies for schools in 2020, but little has been said about the 2021-2022 year.

Instead, all eyes have been on Mississippi because the Magnolia state is dead last in vaccines, and no county has even reached a 50% vaccination rate.

Meanwhile, Kay is rethinking her plans, weighing all options, and waiting for direction.

“Childcare centers are essential, but there is very little help out there for us. We are not thinking about what is next. What comes next?” Kay asked. “It could start from the beginning again.”

