WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq, Syria attacked, 3 injured

A U.S.-backed Syrian group says they and American forces have foiled an attack with drones on a...
A U.S.-backed Syrian group says they and American forces have foiled an attack with drones on a base housing members of the U.S.-led coalition in eastern Syria.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — A U.S.-backed Syrian group says they and American forces have foiled an attack with drones on a base housing members of the U.S.-led coalition in eastern Syria.

In neighboring Iraq 14 rockets hit a base housing U.S. troops inflicting three minor injuries.

A U.S. spokesman did not say whether the injured were Americans.

Tension has been on the rise between U.S. troops and Iran-backed fighters after American airstrikes on eastern Syria killed six Iraqi fighters late last month in areas along the Syria-Iraq border.

The same base in Syria was hit over the weekend with two rockets.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer submitted this image of their home on Bay Tree Drive in Gulfport. Flash flooding is...
Flooding reported on multiple streets in Harrison, Jackson counties
The popular convenience store Buc-ee’s is set to come to South Mississippi, which would make it...
Buc-ee’s set to invest $50 million in South Mississippi location
The Secretary of State’s Office will host an auction to sale the 321 state-owned properties....
Jackson County land auction begins Wednesday for tax-forfeited lands
Gulfport Police are investigating two shootings that happened Monday afternoon.
Authorities investigating two shootings in Gulfport
Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney is proud of the progress Jack has made in his first month of...
Chief Joe Boney announces plans to retire from Biloxi Fire Department

Latest News

Tropical Storm Elsa is barrelling up the Florida coast. More than 4 million people in Florida...
Tropical Storm Elsa moves up Fla. coast
Over 200 first responders from across the U.S. had removed 4,207 cubic yards of debris from the...
14 days after Florida condo collapse, no signs of survivors
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South...
In Illinois, Biden to push money for families and child care
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope, recovering well, had ‘severe’ narrowing of his colon
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home