William Carey’s School of Pharmacy receives accreditation

TRADITION, Miss. (WLOX) - William Carey University’s School of Pharmacy is now an accredited program, allowing more of the next generation of healthcare professionals to be educated right here on the Gulf Coast.

Located at the Tradition campus, the School of Pharmacy is one of only a handful of accelerated programs in the country. Students complete the program in two years and 10 months instead of the usual four years.

“Receiving full accreditation from ACPE strengthens our goal to ensure that our pharmacy graduates are prepared to make a positive difference in the lives of the people and communities in which they serve,” said Cassandra Conner, dean of the Tradition campus of WCU.

Accrediting agencies do not consider granting full accreditation until a program’s inaugural class has graduated. The school opened in July 2018, and the first class graduated in April 2021.

“I am extremely proud of my faculty, staff and all the students who made this moment possible. It took them investing all their time and effort into making this program a priority in their lives, and the end result shows how much they valued their careers and each other,” said Dr. Michael Malloy, dean of the School of Pharmacy.

The curriculum includes classroom instruction and experiential learning, as well as clinical rotations at pharmacies and healthcare organizations in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama.

“The full accreditation of the WCU School of Pharmacy, without any requirements, is another major step in William Carey’s goal to become the premier institution in the Gulf South for providing programs in the healthcare field. Dr. Malloy and the entire faculty of the pharmacy school are to be commended for this outstanding accomplishment,” said WCU President Tommy King.

