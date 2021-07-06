WLOX Careers
Weather causes several road closures around Gautier

Rainy weather is responsible for a few temporary road closures in Gautier.
Rainy weather is responsible for a few temporary road closures in Gautier.(Charles Herrington)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Gautier, Miss. (WLOX) - Rainy weather is responsible for a few temporary road closures in Gautier.

The following is a list of road closures and traffic advisories as of 2:45 pm, July 6. The locations were provided to the Gautier City Manager by Clear Water Solutions and Gautier Police Chief Danny Selover.

Road Closures:

  • Graveline at Old Spanish
  • Graveline just past the railroad tracks
  • Old Spanish at Train Trestle
  • Johnston at 90
  • William Payne at Beasley

Water over Roads:

  • Townsend
  • Beasley
  • Joe Beth
  • Prince George
  • Hastings
  • Rockdale
  • The parking lot at Dollar Tree, Dirt Cheap and Subway.

As the rain continues, more roads will be added.

