Weather causes several road closures around Gautier

Gautier, Miss. (WLOX) - Rainy weather is responsible for a few temporary road closures in Gautier.

The following is a list of road closures and traffic advisories as of 2:45 pm, July 6. The locations were provided to the Gautier City Manager by Clear Water Solutions and Gautier Police Chief Danny Selover.

Road Closures:

Graveline at Old Spanish

Graveline just past the railroad tracks

Old Spanish at Train Trestle

Johnston at 90

William Payne at Beasley

Water over Roads:

Townsend

Beasley

Joe Beth

Prince George

Hastings

Rockdale

The parking lot at Dollar Tree, Dirt Cheap and Subway.

As the rain continues, more roads will be added.

