Weather causes several road closures around Gautier
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Gautier, Miss. (WLOX) - Rainy weather is responsible for a few temporary road closures in Gautier.
The following is a list of road closures and traffic advisories as of 2:45 pm, July 6. The locations were provided to the Gautier City Manager by Clear Water Solutions and Gautier Police Chief Danny Selover.
Road Closures:
- Graveline at Old Spanish
- Graveline just past the railroad tracks
- Old Spanish at Train Trestle
- Johnston at 90
- William Payne at Beasley
Water over Roads:
- Townsend
- Beasley
- Joe Beth
- Prince George
- Hastings
- Rockdale
- The parking lot at Dollar Tree, Dirt Cheap and Subway.
As the rain continues, more roads will be added.
