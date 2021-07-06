Twisted Tiki takes tourists through transient travel tour

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Several businesses experienced a boom thanks to the holiday weekend, especially those who venture out on the water.

Twisted Tiki Tours officially opened for passengers this year on Cinco de Mayo, May 5. The tour package includes a passage around the Biloxi coast in a 50-foot tiki-themed pontoon boat, which includes cushioned seats, a sound system, a restroom, a dance floor and a tiki bar.

The tour offers passengers three types of public tours, which include sightseeing cruises, sunset cruises and after hours cruises. While the sightseeing and the Sunset cruises are open to tourists of all ages, the after hours cruises are only for guests 21 years or older. Each of these tours lasts about two hours.

Tiki also offers private cruises with customized durations. The standard two-hour package starts at $1,000 and increases with every additional hour booked. The boat can accommodate up to 49 passengers.

Parties interested in booking the boat tour can do so on the Twisted Tiki Tours website.

