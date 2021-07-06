State senator wants to commemorate Bulldogs’ national title with license plate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If one state senator has his way, Mississippians could celebrate their Bulldogs’ National Championship title with a new license plate.

District 20 Sen. Josh Harkins said he is requesting a bill to create a Hail State Championship car tag.

He said the legislation would be ready in time for the 2022 session or if a special session is called by Gov. Tate Reeves.

He said more information on how to order the tag would be made available later.

I have requested a bill creating a @Hailstatebb National Championship car tag. It will be ready for next session or a special session if the Governor so chooses to include it. More info on how to order will come later. @HailState @lemo22 @JohnCohenAD @hailstateunis — Senator Josh Harkins (@SenatorHarkins) July 5, 2021

