Second pedestrian death on Hwy. 90 in last month leads to call for more crosswalks

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Every year, summer holidays bring thousands of visitors to South Mississippi, causing an influx of traffic. This Fourth of July holiday saw a busy Highway 90 with people crossing from one side of the road to the other.

Sadly, one woman visiting the Coast died after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the highway. She is the second victim in the last month to die after being hit by a vehicle.

The two deaths, along with several others over the years, are renewing conversations in the community about safety when crossing Highway 90.

”It is a huge problem,” says Coast resident Ricky Sell.

Sell has lived on the Gulf Coast for three years now and has seen a number of accidents.

”I see people almost get hit on a daily basis,” he said. “I am down at the beach often, and I have even seen people somehow walk away after being hit by a car.”

A number of near-misses occurred over the holiday weekend, which has police stressing the importance of following the rules and crossing only at designated areas. Still, many people think there should be more ways to safely cross the street.

“(We) could certainly use some more crosswalk areas,” said tourist Amy Williamson.

There are close to 25 different crosswalks or overpasses across Highway 90 in Biloxi, but a majority of them connect casinos to other establishments, leaving some asking for more crossing options further west.

”There is so much beach traffic... We need about five crosswalks, I would say, or pedestrian ways that go straight over the road,” said Sell.

In the meantime, authorities are continuing to encourage drivers and pedestrians to be safer and utilize the rules of the road.

