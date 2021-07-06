Rainy pattern continues into Wednesday

It was a washout for many of us today. A few showers and storms will linger this evening. More showers and storms are possible overnight tonight into Wednesday morning. Any additional heavy rain could cause flash flooding. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

Scattered showers and storms are likely Wednesday afternoon. Heavy downpours are possible, and this will increase our flooding risk. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Hit or miss showers and storms are expected on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

At this time, the weekend is looking drier. While isolated showers and storms are possible, rain chances will be lower. We’ll be in the upper 80s to low 90s by the weekend.

Tropical Storm Elsa could become a hurricane Tuesday evening before making landfall in Florida. Elsa will likely make landfall around the Big Bend area on Wednesday, and it will curve up the East Coast. It is not a threat to South Mississippi.

