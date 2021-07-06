Moss Point’s new administration looks ahead to ‘new life’ in the River City

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point’s elected leaders swore their commitment to the city for a second time Monday with the goal of promoting both unity and inclusion.

It was a packed house Monday evening at the Pelican Landing Conference Center for the Celebration of New Life ceremony.

Newly-elected Mayor Billy Knight and the full board of aldermen were present to swear their commitment to the city once again. This came after last week’s official swearing-in ceremony.

The goal of this second event was for city leaders to tell Moss Point citizens their ideas and plans for their upcoming terms.

“We’re not looking backward now. We are looking forward,” said Mayor Knight. “We’re really trying to do everything we can to turn this city around. We got a lot pf issues here and we got to stay focused on that. We don’t look back. We just celebrating new life here, moving forward for what’s best for Moss Point.”

Knight stressed that the city leader’s ideas will take some time for them to implement. In the meantime, he asks that citizens take matters into their own hands by starting neighborhood watches, community clean-up groups and recreational activities to keep children engaged.

Organizers at the event also wanted to stress that things in City Hall have changed since the former mayor Mario King resigned. He and his wife Natasha King each pleaded guilty to one federal charge of wire fraud after initially facing 13 counts.

