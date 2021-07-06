WLOX Careers
MHP: Over 6K citations, 146 arrests issued over holiday weekend

State police also investigated two hit and run crashes during its 2021 Fourth of July enforcement period.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is wrapping up its 2021 Fourth of July enforcement period.

MHP says troopers issued 6,140 citations with 146 DUI arrests. The agency also investigated 151 crashes, including two fatalities and 50 injuries on state, federal highways and interstate systems.

State police are also investigating two deadly crashes investigators say were hit and run.

The first one happened Sunday, July 4th, 2021, around 11:33 a.m.

MHP says a pedestrian named Donterio T. Brewer, 32, died after a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 61 in Desoto County hit him.

Brewer was from Charleston.

Monday, just before 1:30 a.m., MHP says Marquis R. Dixon, 31, died on his scooter after being hit by an unknown vehicle traveling on Highway 373 in Lowndes County.

Dixon was from Columbus.

