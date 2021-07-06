Jamie Westbrook makes United States Olympic Team roster

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Biloxi Shucker Jamie Westbrook was named the United States Olympic team on Friday, and will headline the infield in Tokyo alongside two-time major league all-star Todd Frazier.

Westbrook spent three seasons with the Jackson Generals, and saw just 19 games of action this season with Biloxi before being promoted to Triple-A Nashville. He’s a career .283 hitter in the minors with over 800 games played. In his short time with the Shuckers, he hit .261 with 7 RBIs and 12 runs scored.

