Jamie Westbrook makes United States Olympic Team roster

Jamie Westbrook was named to the United States Olympic Team roster
Jamie Westbrook was named to the United States Olympic Team roster(Biloxi Shuckers | Biloxi Shuckers/Twitter)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Biloxi Shucker Jamie Westbrook was named the United States Olympic team on Friday, and will headline the infield in Tokyo alongside two-time major league all-star Todd Frazier.

Westbrook spent three seasons with the Jackson Generals, and saw just 19 games of action this season with Biloxi before being promoted to Triple-A Nashville. He’s a career .283 hitter in the minors with over 800 games played. In his short time with the Shuckers, he hit .261 with 7 RBIs and 12 runs scored.

