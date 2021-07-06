Jackson County land auction begins Wednesday for tax-forfeited lands

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - More than 300 tax-forfeited properties in Jackson County will be up for auction over the next month.

The Secretary of State’s Office will host an auction to sale the 321 state-owned properties. The online auction begins at 8am Wednesday, July 7, and will run through 11:59pm Wednesday, Aug. 4.

“It’s tax-forfeited properties so when individuals do not pay their taxes, there’s a process by which you follow and, eventually, it ends up in the state’s hands,” said Secretary of State Michael Watson. “Our goal is to get that back on the tax rolls so that revenue can come back to the cities. Again, you want to make sure those are on the tax roles to make sure those cities aren’t losing that money. We’ve got about 321 parcels in Jackson County.

According to Watson, there are around 100 properties in Moss Point, 100 in Ocean Springs, 50 in Gautier, and 25 in Pascagoula, as well as several in the county. In all, Watson said the properties have a tax value of $1.7 million.

“Many of these are in subdivisions, you’ve got some that are in undeveloped areas but the vast majority of them are in subdivisions,” said Watson. “For instance, there’s some on there I saw that have a value of about $9,000 but you can pick up for about $500. So a lot of really good deals out there on this.”

Once sold, that’s tax money that will go directly back to the cities and to Jackson County.

“It’s a great opportunity to get some good deals,” said Watson. “We just saw in Hancock County and they’ve already received over $125,000 coming back on the tax rolls. It’s a big deal for the Secretary of State’s Office but also for our municipalities.”

Bids may only be placed using the Secretary of State’s website, however, a “buy it now” feature will also be available.

To create an account and browse all of the available properties up for auction, visit the Secretary of State’s website by clicking here. For additional information or questions, call 601-359-5156.

