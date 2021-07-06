WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Jackson County land auction begins Wednesday for tax-forfeited lands

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - More than 300 tax-forfeited properties in Jackson County will be up for auction over the next month.

The Secretary of State’s Office will host an auction to sale the 321 state-owned properties. The online auction begins at 8am Wednesday, July 7, and will run through 11:59pm Wednesday, Aug. 4.

“It’s tax-forfeited properties so when individuals do not pay their taxes, there’s a process by which you follow and, eventually, it ends up in the state’s hands,” said Secretary of State Michael Watson. “Our goal is to get that back on the tax rolls so that revenue can come back to the cities. Again, you want to make sure those are on the tax roles to make sure those cities aren’t losing that money. We’ve got about 321 parcels in Jackson County.

According to Watson, there are around 100 properties in Moss Point, 100 in Ocean Springs, 50 in Gautier, and 25 in Pascagoula, as well as several in the county. In all, Watson said the properties have a tax value of $1.7 million.

“Many of these are in subdivisions, you’ve got some that are in undeveloped areas but the vast majority of them are in subdivisions,” said Watson. “For instance, there’s some on there I saw that have a value of about $9,000 but you can pick up for about $500. So a lot of really good deals out there on this.”

Once sold, that’s tax money that will go directly back to the cities and to Jackson County.

“It’s a great opportunity to get some good deals,” said Watson. “We just saw in Hancock County and they’ve already received over $125,000 coming back on the tax rolls. It’s a big deal for the Secretary of State’s Office but also for our municipalities.”

Bids may only be placed using the Secretary of State’s website, however, a “buy it now” feature will also be available.

To create an account and browse all of the available properties up for auction, visit the Secretary of State’s website by clicking here. For additional information or questions, call 601-359-5156.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulfport Police are investigating two shootings that happened Monday afternoon.
Authorities investigating two shootings in Gulfport
A 63-year-old Brookhaven woman was reportedly hit and killed on Highway 90 Saturday night.
63-year-old woman fatally hit trying to cross Highway 90
This 139-pound alligator gar was one of the bigger catches brought in on Sunday, the last day...
Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo making up for lost time
A man who escaped from the Pearl River County jail on Sunday afternoon is back in custody.
Man escapes from Pearl River Co. jail, arrested again with girlfriend and another woman
Aireon Davis is wanted for practicing dentistry without a license. She is a resident in St....
Woman wanted for practicing unlicensed orthodontics in St. Bernard Parish

Latest News

A viewer submitted this image of their home on Bay Tree Drive in Gulfport. Flash flooding is...
Flooding reported on multiple streets in Harrison, Jackson counties
A month-long land auction for tax-forfeited land in Jackson County begins Wednesday. The...
Jackson County land auction begins Wednesday for tax-forfeited lands
A flash flooding watch is currently in effect for parts of South Mississippi, with heavy rains...
6:30am LIVE: Flooding reported on multiple streets in Harrison, Jackson counties
Flash Flooding
Carrie's GMM First Alert Forecast