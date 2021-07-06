Flooding reported on multiple streets in Harrison, Jackson counties

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A flash flooding watch is currently in effect for parts of South Mississippi, with heavy rains causing water to gather in many places.

The flash flood warning is in effect for southeastern Harrison County and southwestern Jackson County until 8am. There is also a flood advisory for eastern Jackson County until 8:45am.

Flash Flood Warning until 8 AM for southeastern Harrison County and southwestern Jackson County and a Flood Advisory until 8:45 AM for southeastern Jackson County. If you come to a road covered in water, turn around and find an alternate path. #mswx pic.twitter.com/Mna5FYiqNP — Carrie Duncan (@carrieduncanwx) July 6, 2021

The City of Biloxi has closed Highway 90 westbound at Keller Avenue and Esters Boulevard west of Lameuse due to flooding. Other areas that are also reporting water over the roadway include Holley and St. Jude streets in Biloxi. Several vehicles also became stuck in water on I-110 at the Division Street off ramp.

WLOX has also received reports of flooding in St. Martin with some homes starting to see water. In Gulfport, parts of Lorraine Road are also seeing water on the roadway.

MDOT is reporting flooding on I-10 in Gulfport between Canal Road at exit 31 and Lorraine Cowan Road at exit 38. Motorists are advised to slow down and use extreme caution in that area.

The water is still pretty high at the intersection of Lamey Bridge Road and Lemoyne Boulevard. pic.twitter.com/frkzORcLDb — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) July 6, 2021

Power is back on here in this area of D’Iberville. However, the parking lot near the Walmart Neighborhood Market and Lamey Bridge Road is still flooded. pic.twitter.com/570Qbh6ouI — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) July 6, 2021

Torrential rains Coming down in Eastern Harrison County In Western Jackson County. The lightning is also vivid and frequent. pic.twitter.com/DrtPixQg2S — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) July 6, 2021

At Rodriguez St. & Central Ave in D’Iberville. I’m speculating, but it looks like a lightning strike has caused a power outage. Street lights are out here and in several other areas. pic.twitter.com/Jjf2AFnmme — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) July 6, 2021

Extensive flooding underway in Gulfport along Bay Tree Drive. #mswx @NWSNewOrleans



Pic sent to @WLOX from Darvis. pic.twitter.com/HNGvpemCEF — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) July 6, 2021

A viewer submitted this image of their home on Linten Street in the St. Martin/Biloxi area. Flash flooding is being seen across parts of South Mississippi. (Submitted)

Tuesday afternoon, we will see continued scattered showers and thunderstorms. These showers have been and will remain efficient rain-makers. Rainfall rates could be one to three inches per hour.

Because we have seen some locally heavy rain over the past several days, any more rain repeated in these same areas will certainly cause flash flooding. If you come to a road covered in water, turn around and find an alternate path.

