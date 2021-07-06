WLOX Careers
Flooding reported on multiple streets in Harrison, Jackson counties

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A flash flooding watch is currently in effect for parts of South Mississippi, with heavy rains causing water to gather in many places.

The flash flood warning is in effect for southeastern Harrison County and southwestern Jackson County until 8am. There is also a flood advisory for eastern Jackson County until 8:45am.

The City of Biloxi has closed Highway 90 westbound at Keller Avenue and Esters Boulevard west of Lameuse due to flooding. Other areas that are also reporting water over the roadway include Holley and St. Jude streets in Biloxi. Several vehicles also became stuck in water on I-110 at the Division Street off ramp.

WLOX has also received reports of flooding in St. Martin with some homes starting to see water. In Gulfport, parts of Lorraine Road are also seeing water on the roadway.

MDOT is reporting flooding on I-10 in Gulfport between Canal Road at exit 31 and Lorraine Cowan Road at exit 38. Motorists are advised to slow down and use extreme caution in that area.

A viewer submitted this image of their home on Linten Street in the St. Martin/Biloxi area. Flash flooding is being seen across parts of South Mississippi.(Submitted)

Tuesday afternoon, we will see continued scattered showers and thunderstorms. These showers have been and will remain efficient rain-makers. Rainfall rates could be one to three inches per hour.

Because we have seen some locally heavy rain over the past several days, any more rain repeated in these same areas will certainly cause flash flooding. If you come to a road covered in water, turn around and find an alternate path.

For the latest update on weather across South Mississippi, download the WLOX First Alert Weather App or visit www.wlox.com/weather.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

