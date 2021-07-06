Flash flooding causes problems in D’Iberville, St. Martin

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) -It’s estimated more than seven inches of rain fell in parts of D’Iberville and St. Martin Tuesday morning.

In D’Iberville, Lamey Bridge Road and other streets flooded, while the pavement near the Neighborhood Walmart looked more like a lake.

Terry White decided her bathtub was the driest and safest place in her house on LaRochelle Drive in St. Martin during the deluge.

“Three to four inches of water in your house is not something you want to wake up to at 5 a.m.,” White said. “When I realized the rain wasn’t going to let up and that I would have water in the house soon, I just thought grab my pillow and take my phone and sit in the bathtub because that would be a place until someone could come over and sit with me.”

Next door, it wasn’t much better for 87-year-old John St. Arnaud. His family spent the morning scooping and vacuuming up water out of his living room while he recovers from hip surgery.

“I said ‘oh my God.’ I went to the back door to the patio, and the water just gushed in. It was a regular river running through there and I couldn’t do anything about it,” St. Arnaud said.

Both residents tell us flooding problems are the norm in this unincorporated area of Jackson County, but they said it hasn’t been this extreme since Hurricane Katrina.

“The drainage system is almost none,” White added. “It can’t keep up with the water that the rain has been producing lately.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.