Ethan Small selected to MLB Futures Game

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Biloxi Shucker and Mississippi State Bulldog Ethan Small was invited to the MLB Futures game in Colorado on July 11. The game showcases some of the top prospects in all of Minor League Baseball.

Small is a top-5 overall prospect in the Brewers organization and was recently called up to the Sounders, where he has a 2.08 ERA and five strikeouts in 8.2 innings of work.

He left Biloxi with a 1.96 ERA and 67 strikeouts in just over 41 innings.

