WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Ethan Small selected to MLB Futures Game

Ethan Small gets loose in center field of MGM Park
Ethan Small gets loose in center field of MGM Park(WLOX Sports)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Biloxi Shucker and Mississippi State Bulldog Ethan Small was invited to the MLB Futures game in Colorado on July 11. The game showcases some of the top prospects in all of Minor League Baseball.

Small is a top-5 overall prospect in the Brewers organization and was recently called up to the Sounders, where he has a 2.08 ERA and five strikeouts in 8.2 innings of work.

He left Biloxi with a 1.96 ERA and 67 strikeouts in just over 41 innings.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 63-year-old Brookhaven woman was reportedly hit and killed on Highway 90 Saturday night.
63-year-old woman fatally hit trying to cross Highway 90
Teen arrested after St. Martin shooting
Gulfport Police are investigating two shootings that happened Monday afternoon.
Authorities investigating two shootings in Gulfport
This 139-pound alligator gar was one of the bigger catches brought in on Sunday, the last day...
Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo making up for lost time
A suspect was arrested in-connection with a Gulfport shooting at an apartment complex Saturday...
Suspect arrested in connection with Gulfport shooting at apartment complex

Latest News

Jamie Westbrook was named to the United States Olympic Team roster
Jamie Westbrook makes United States Olympic Team roster
This 139-pound alligator gar was one of the bigger catches brought in on Sunday, the last day...
Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo making up for lost time
Bob Keller was named the new MGCCC baseball coach.
Bob Keller named new MGCCC baseball coach
Starkville really earned the name ‘Starkvegas’ as Mississippi State fans basked in the glory of...
‘We have the best fans anywhere’: Mississippi State celebrates National Championship with parade