Devin Booker preparing for first NBA Finals

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Seven years ago, Devin Booker was fresh off an all-American career at Moss Point High School, preparing to enter his lone season at the University of Kentucky. Two NBA All-Star appearances later, and Monday was the eve of his first career appearance in the NBA Finals.

Despite playing through a broken nose, Booker and the Suns are 11-2 in the playoffs since dropping game three to the Lakers in the first round. Over that stretch, Booker averaged nearly 27 points off 45 percent shooting. He led the suns in scoring in seven of those 13 games, including two 40-point outings.

“I always say I learned the fundamentals in Michigan, and when I moved to Mississippi, it brought the dog out. It was a great balance,” he said Monday. “I don’t think it will hit me until it’s all over, even being Western Conference champs. We’re on this pursuit to do what we set out to do, we’re here now. Our main focus is winning those four basketball games.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.