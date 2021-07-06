Chief Joe Boney unsure of future with Biloxi Fire Department

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Rumblings are coming out of Biloxi City Hall centering around the future of Fire Chief Joe Boney, who said he is shocked about what he’s hearing.

Boney and every other Biloxi department head are up for ratification at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

Normally, that vote is a formality, but Boney has been told some of Biloxi’s city council members want more time to decide if the eight-year fire chief should keep his job.

WLOX spoke with two councilmen who confirmed that chatter has merit.

“We’ve done many great things and I thought we were working toward the council’s goals,” Boney told WLOX Monday night.

Boney said he plans to have a prepared statement for Tuesday’s council meeting and that statement will highlight some of the department’s recent accomplishments, including the city’s fire rating being lowered.

