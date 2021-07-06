50+ cases of COVID-19 variants reported in South Mississippi

WLOX Careers
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - While the number of COVID-19 cases in South Mississippi have seen a sharp turn downward, a new threat is quickly making itself known.

Positive diagnoses of the COVID-19 variants are rapidly being detected across Mississippi, including in the six southernmost counties. As of June 29, 2021, a total of 54 variant cases have been confirmed across the Mississippi Gulf Coast region. In all, 826 variant cases have been detected throughout the entire state since June 29, with 19 of those cases resulting in death.

The variant that has mostly been found in the Magnolia State is the United Kingdom Alpha variant. However, cases of both California Epsilon variants, the India Delta variant, the South Africa Beta variant, and the Japan/Brazil Gamma variant have also been detected.

At 22 positive cases, the June 29 report has Harrison County seeing the highest number of variant cases to date. Pearl River County and Jackson County each reported 12 variant cases, with South Mississippi’s only death occurring in Pearl River County. Five variant cases have been reported in Hancock County, with two in George County and one additional case in Stone County.

Officials have expressed concern over the quick-growing number of variant cases, mostly in part to the low vaccination rate across the Magnolia State. At around 30 percent, Mississippi has the least percentage of its population who have received the COVID-19 vaccination, say health officials.

However, those same health officials also say that some who have contracted a COVID-19 variant were vaccinated and were still infected with the virus. The vaccination doesn’t prevent a person from getting COVID-19, according to MSDH, but it can significantly lessen the symptoms.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is tracking variant cases with a weekly report. You can find that information on MSDH’s Coronavirus webpage.

