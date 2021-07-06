2 complete strangers drove to Omaha together to watch MSU play ball. Now they’re best friends.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two complete strangers from Mississippi who rode to Omaha, Nebraska together in order to watch State play in the College World Series are now best friends.

Eric Kendrick told the story in a Facebook post which has now garnered over 1,000 likes and has been shared over 300 times.

“Did I ever tell y’all about the time I rode 11 hours to Omaha with a complete stranger to watch Mississippi State play in the College World Series? If not, well let me tell you,” the post began.

Kendrick said he had been going back and forth on whether he should make the trip to Omaha. His wife, Kayla, was the one to finally convince him to go, saying it could be a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Unfortunately, none of his friends could make the trip with him so he reached out to a man on Twitter.

“We had never had a conversation or even followed each other until 4 days ago,” Kendrick explained. “We reached out to each other and decided to give this trip some real consideration.”

Kayla was understandably concerned with her husband wanting to go on a spur-of-the-moment trip with a complete stranger. Her worries were semi-subdued after she had a FaceTime conversation with the stranger’s wife.

After that, the trip was on.

“I told people what I was doing and every person I talked to said they wouldn’t do what I was doing,” Kendrick confessed in his post. “I’ve seen my fair share of Criminal Minds and similar shows/movies. I knew I didn’t want to become a statistic. I know the world is crazy but I’m still convinced there’s more good than bad.”

The two men met in New Albaney, and the first words out of the stranger’s mouth were, “You wanna be best friends for a few days?”

According to Kendrick, it was then that he knew that “this is going to work.”

The stranger, Jacob Chancellor, and Kendrick then embarked on the 11-hour ride to Omaha. Kayla would text Kendrick 30 minutes into the trip to ask him how things were going. He replied with one word: “Bluegrass.”

“This man listens to bluegrass,” Kendrick wrote of Chancellor’s music selection. “What have I got myself into? This is going to be a long long ride.”

Kendrick even told Chancellor that he felt as if he were watching the movie Oh Brother Where Art Thou.

Finally in Omaha, Kendrick said a friendship was born and called it “an amazing trip.” He said that he would do it all over again.

Kendrick also admitted that he was relieved not to have found himself at the center of a Dateline episode.

“I’m even more excited to have a new friend named Jacob that I got to watch State win a National Championship with,” Kendrick concluded. “We are now friends for life. We are gonna get our families together and let the kids play. Hail State!”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.