Va. trooper stops to pick up American flag laying on side of highway
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia state trooper showcased his patriotism on the Fourth of July.
According to the Virginia State Police Twitter account, Trooper M.B. LeSage was driving on I-64 Sunday near Williamsburg when he came across an American flag laying on the shoulder of the highway.
Footage from a VSP cruiser captured LeSage stopping in the median to pick up the flag and make sure it was honored appropriately on America’s 245th birthday.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.