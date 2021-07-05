Tracking Elsa

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - As of Tuesday evening, Elsa strengthened into a category one hurricane in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. It has brought heavy rain and gusty winds to the Florida Peninsula.

Elsa is expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a category one hurricane. It will likely make landfall near the Big Bend area of Florida. Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings extend along the western part of the Florida Peninsula.

By the middle to end of the week, Elsa is expected to move up the East Coast. It will weaken into a tropical storm and depression as it makes its journey to the northeast.

South Mississippi is not expected to have any impacts from Elsa over the next few days.

7 PM Tuesday Hurricane Elsa Update (WLOX)

