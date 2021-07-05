WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Tracking Elsa

Elsa strengthened back into a hurricane Tuesday evening
By Eric Jeansonne, Wesley Williams and Taylor Graham
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - As of Tuesday evening, Elsa strengthened into a category one hurricane in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. It has brought heavy rain and gusty winds to the Florida Peninsula.

Elsa is expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a category one hurricane. It will likely make landfall near the Big Bend area of Florida. Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings extend along the western part of the Florida Peninsula.

By the middle to end of the week, Elsa is expected to move up the East Coast. It will weaken into a tropical storm and depression as it makes its journey to the northeast.

South Mississippi is not expected to have any impacts from Elsa over the next few days.

7 PM Tuesday Hurricane Elsa Update
7 PM Tuesday Hurricane Elsa Update(WLOX)

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gulfport Police are investigating two shootings that happened Monday afternoon.
Authorities investigating two shootings in Gulfport
A 63-year-old Brookhaven woman was reportedly hit and killed on Highway 90 Saturday night.
63-year-old woman fatally hit trying to cross Highway 90
A man who escaped from the Pearl River County jail on Sunday afternoon is back in custody.
Man escapes from Pearl River Co. jail, arrested again with girlfriend and another woman
This 139-pound alligator gar was one of the bigger catches brought in on Sunday, the last day...
Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo making up for lost time
A viewer submitted this image of their home on Bay Tree Drive in Gulfport. Flash flooding is...
Flooding reported on multiple streets in Harrison, Jackson counties

Latest News

The first round of heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding in many areas of D'Iberville and...
Flash flooding causes problems in D’Iberville, St. Martin
City leaders are forced to close multiple roadways today with even more streets seeing rising...
LIVE REPORT: Flooding issues in South Mississippi
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Rainy pattern continues into Wednesday
Gautier City leaders were forced to close multiple roadways today with even more streets seeing...
LIVE REPORT: South Mississippi Flooding in Gautier