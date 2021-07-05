Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo making up for lost time

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - COVID-19 was not kind to the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo last year, forcing officials to cancel and this year, the weather has been a challenge for competitors.

Without a doubt, organizers and fishing enthusiasts like James Luzenberg of Saucier said it was good to be back. His 139-pound alligator gar was as much of a challenge to get his largest catch yet onto the scales as it was into the boat.

“Honestly it wasn’t far off the boat, man,” he said. “He was probably 20-30 yards. It didn’t take long to get him, but when he surfaced, he came out the water vertical. It took three of us to get him in the boat.”

Luzenberg loves fishing, but enjoys competition just as much. That’s why he appreciates being back in the mix at the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.

“It was good to be back, man, just to be back in the boat having a line in the water.”

And weighmaster Donnie Armes is more than happy to slap those big catches onto the scales, especially from the youth.

“We had over 150 kids brought fish in,” he said. “When I say ‘brought fish in,’ everybody probably weighed five to ten fish apiece.”

Rodeo Director Richard Valdez said despite the rain, the rodeo attracted close to 10,000 people almost as many as it did in 2019.

“Yesterday and today, these people have been coming out here and enjoying it, looking at the fish,” he said. “So many kids are in here looking at those big sharks. We’re just so happy to be able to be back at the rodeo.”

And with other entertainment and traditional amusement rides on the side, the spectators like Dana Cotting and son Zachary Gray of Brandon were happy as well.

“It means a lot because we’ve been coming since he was a child, my oldest son,” Cotting said. “We get memories and winning stuff and good times, family vacation.”

Adrian Russell of Gulfport and her son have never been before, but she certainly knows its importance.

“I do,” she said. “I think it brings people out and brings families together and gives them a chance to learn about fish and learn about our community.”

And we’re told all of the remaining edible fish at the rodeo will be given to Feed My Sheep.

