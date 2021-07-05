Few showers and storms possible tonight.

It’s been another day of hit or miss showers and storms. A few may linger into the evening, and some showers and storms are possible overnight tonight into Tuesday. Any heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding. Morning lows will be in the mid 70s.

Scattered showers and storms are likely on Tuesday. Again, any heavy rain could cause some flooding issued. It will be very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Hit or miss showers and storms are expected on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be lower by Friday and Saturday. We’ll warm up into the upper 80s to low 90s.

Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall in Cuba on Monday, and it is expected to move into the Southern Gulf by Tuesday. It is expected to make landfall around the Big Bend area of Florida by Wednesday. It will curve up the East Coast through the rest of the week. At this time, Elsa is not expected to have impacts on South Mississippi.

