Families hit the beach with full energy to celebrate Fourth of July in South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Independence Day got off to a sparkling start Sunday. Sunshine glistened off the Mississippi Sound. The beachfront quickly filled up with holiday visitors and many agreed there’s nothing like a holiday celebration on the beach with loved ones.

Families hit the Beach with one thing in common.

“We’re just down here for the Fourth of July weekend, enjoying family and fun,” said Markelle Eichelberger.

The stars and stripes flying high remind people of the freedom America gained 245 years ago. Eichelberger and others, like Scott Cash said they truly feel free this Fourth of July compared to last year.

“The pandemic really kind of shut the country down,” said Cash. “We didn’t do anything last year, sat at home.”

Eichelberger also added “We came here a few months ago and it was a lot of restrictions but we’re happy things are opening back up.”

Visitors were already settled on the beach as they listened to music, ate food and enjoyed the sun.

“We’re going to do fish, catfish, of course, some hotdogs, and burgers,” said Rhonda Pittman, visiting from Alabama.

The early birds knew they took a chance due to the potential rain in the forecast. Even with rain in the forecast, firework shows and events will still carry on.

