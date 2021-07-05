Crews work to clean up Fourth of July aftermath along Harrison County beaches

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Bright colors followed by sparkles and explosions are a tradition on July 4. July 5th leads to another tradition, getting rid of the bits of bottle rockets and the trash from a day-long beach bash.

A big bash screams for a big cleanup as firework debris lingers miles of the beach. One beach vendor said holiday crowds bring in more money but also more work.

“It was really good for business,” Jet Blast Beach rental employee, Maddie Moak. “But the day after the beach is definitely trash so we have to pick up everything.”

Maddie Moak and other beach rental workers filled cardboard boxes with the Fourth of July aftermath. Harrison County Sand Beach crews did the same, but with large tools and machinery to help.

Sand Beach Director Chuck Loftis said working with a skeleton crew the day after the Fourth of July, work is limited, but overflowing trash bins and piles of firework packaging won’t be a sight for long.

Both Harrison County Sand Beach crews and beach vendors work to clean up firework debris early Monday morning. (wlox)

Although this is a common view along Highway 90 after large celebrations, Monday morning walkers said it’s a job crews respond to quickly.

“We’ve been living down here four years now and the firework show on the fourth is wonderful, “ said Ray Mathany. “The beach cleaning crew we have here in Harrison County they do a great job even on a regular day and especially after a big event like this they’re out working hard and they’ll have this beach looking great.”

Moak said she and her crew will clean the area around their place of work to welcome new and returning visitors.

