WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Crews work to clean up Fourth of July aftermath along Harrison County beaches

Firework debris trail the beach after a full day of celebration and Harrison County sand beach...
Firework debris trail the beach after a full day of celebration and Harrison County sand beach crews got to work early Monday morning.(wlox)
By Brandy McGill
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Bright colors followed by sparkles and explosions are a tradition on July 4. July 5th leads to another tradition, getting rid of the bits of bottle rockets and the trash from a day-long beach bash.

A big bash screams for a big cleanup as firework debris lingers miles of the beach. One beach vendor said holiday crowds bring in more money but also more work.

“It was really good for business,” Jet Blast Beach rental employee, Maddie Moak. “But the day after the beach is definitely trash so we have to pick up everything.”

Maddie Moak and other beach rental workers filled cardboard boxes with the Fourth of July aftermath. Harrison County Sand Beach crews did the same, but with large tools and machinery to help.

Sand Beach Director Chuck Loftis said working with a skeleton crew the day after the Fourth of July, work is limited, but overflowing trash bins and piles of firework packaging won’t be a sight for long.

Both Harrison County Sand Beach crews and beach vendors work to clean up firework debris early...
Both Harrison County Sand Beach crews and beach vendors work to clean up firework debris early Monday morning.(wlox)

Although this is a common view along Highway 90 after large celebrations, Monday morning walkers said it’s a job crews respond to quickly.

“We’ve been living down here four years now and the firework show on the fourth is wonderful, “ said Ray Mathany. “The beach cleaning crew we have here in Harrison County they do a great job even on a regular day and especially after a big event like this they’re out working hard and they’ll have this beach looking great.”

Moak said she and her crew will clean the area around their place of work to welcome new and returning visitors.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Woman fatally hit trying to cross Hwy 90
Teen arrested after St. Martin shooting
A suspect was arrested in-connection with a Gulfport shooting at an apartment complex Saturday...
Suspect arrested in connection with Gulfport shooting at apartment complex
One South Mississippi resident found a way to celebrate the United States along the highway.
South Mississippi native goes red, white and blue for Fourth of July
This 139-pound alligator gar was one of the bigger catches brought in on Sunday, the last day...
Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo making up for lost time

Latest News

Fourth of July celebrations taking place around the Coast and the Mississippi Aquarium is...
LIVE REPORT: Mississippi Aquarium hosts Fourth of July party
One South Mississippi resident found a way to celebrate the United States along the highway.
South Mississippi native goes red, white and blue for Fourth of July
JoyAnna is about to turn 12, so her family chose this weekend to throw her a birthday party,...
Gulfport girl battling cancer gets birthday surprise from community members
Early Saturday morning, the Circle K gas station on Washington Avenue and Highway 90 was the...
‘It makes me feel loved a lot’: Motorcycle parade held for South Mississippi girl with brain tumor