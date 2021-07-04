WLOX Careers
Tracking Elsa

The storm may enter the Gulf early Tuesday
By Eric Jeansonne, Wesley Williams and Taylor Graham
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Elsa is expected to cross the Caribbean over the holiday weekend. Uncertainty remains on how much land interaction it may have as it tracks west near the mountainous islands of Cuba.

By Monday, Elsa is forecast to cross Cuba. After that, it is possible that it could either go into the Gulf or go up the Florida Peninsula. The track may shift a little west or east depending on how organized the storm is and how strong an area of high pressure over the Atlantic that is steering it will be. A stronger area of high pressure will keep the track further west. A weaker high pressure will keep it east.

By the middle to end of the week, Elsa is expected to move up the East Coast.

South Mississippi is currently not under any tropical alerts and our forecast currently does not call for any tropical impacts. For now, this is something to monitor over the holiday weekend in case of any changes.

10 PM Sunday Tropical Storm Elsa Track
10 PM Sunday Tropical Storm Elsa Track(WLOX)

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

