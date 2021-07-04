Teen arrested after St. Martin shooting
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - A 17-year old Biloxi teen is charged as an adult with two counts of shooting into a dwelling.
Sheriff’s investigators arrested the teenager Friday night after a fight and reports of someone shooting from a vehicle in the area of Columbus Circle in St. Martin.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said two houses were struck by bullets.
Investigators found the suspect at a home on Cortez Circle, which is near Columbus Circle. They also recovered a .45 caliber handgun.
The suspect is in the Jackson County jail with no bond awaiting an initial court appearance.
The case is still under investigation.
