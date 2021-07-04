Teen arrested after St. Martin shooting

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - A 17-year old Biloxi teen is charged as an adult with two counts of shooting into a dwelling.

Sheriff’s investigators arrested the teenager Friday night after a fight and reports of someone shooting from a vehicle in the area of Columbus Circle in St. Martin.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said two houses were struck by bullets.

Investigators found the suspect at a home on Cortez Circle, which is near Columbus Circle. They also recovered a .45 caliber handgun.

The suspect is in the Jackson County jail with no bond awaiting an initial court appearance.

The case is still under investigation.

