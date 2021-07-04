WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Teen arrested after St. Martin shooting

((Source: WALB))
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - A 17-year old Biloxi teen is charged as an adult with two counts of shooting into a dwelling.

Sheriff’s investigators arrested the teenager Friday night after a fight and reports of someone shooting from a vehicle in the area of Columbus Circle in St. Martin.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said two houses were struck by bullets.

Investigators found the suspect at a home on Cortez Circle, which is near Columbus Circle. They also recovered a .45 caliber handgun.

The suspect is in the Jackson County jail with no bond awaiting an initial court appearance.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect was arrested in-connection with a Gulfport shooting at an apartment complex Saturday...
Suspect arrested in connection with Gulfport shooting at apartment complex
The popular convenience store Buc-ee’s is set to come to South Mississippi, which would make it...
Buc-ee’s one step closer to coming to South Mississippi
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Tracking Elsa
Early Saturday morning, the Circle K gas station on Washington Avenue and Highway 90 was the...
‘It makes me feel loved a lot’: Motorcycle parade held for South Mississippi girl with brain tumor
The service for Cayce Seal drew hundreds from throughout the region at St. Clare Catholic...
Service for Cayce Seal draws hundreds from throughout region

Latest News

Police: Woman fatally hit trying to cross Hwy 90
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Tracking Elsa
Another big Fourth of July tradition is already underway at lakes and piers across the Coast....
HAPPENING TODAY: Free fishing day for Fourth of July
JoyAnna is about to turn 12, so her family chose this weekend to throw her a birthday party,...
Gulfport girl battling cancer gets birthday surprise from community members