South Mississippi native goes red, white and blue for Fourth of July

He prefers to be called “Mr. America.”
One South Mississippi resident found a way to celebrate the United States along the highway.
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A more than 40-year tradition takes place every Fourth of July at the Seashore United Methodist Assembly. One South Mississippi resident found a way to celebrate the United States along the highway.

“The Landrum and the Salley reunion is what it is,” Dutch Landrum said. “That’s the only time of the year we can all get together.”

The family has been celebrating together for generations and at the same spot too.

“We’ve been coming down here every year. We get the whole building every year,” Landrum said.

While the family keeps its traditions going, it also welcomes new ones like the idea Austin Clouse has.

Dressed in a red, white and blue hoodie with matching sunglasses, tie, crocs and headband, Clouse stood along Highway 90 waving an American flag.

“I figured, why not go all out,” Clouse said. “It’s a great day to get together and celebrate America’s birthday.”

While in his patriotic outfit, he prefers to be called, “Mr. America,” after going shopping for each article of clothing.

“It didn’t matter the price. I was willing to do it,” he said.

He wanted his holiday salute to honor this country and those who fought for it.

“He’s just proud to be a son of a veteran, you know,” Landrum said.

And while the gesture might seem small, Mr. America understands the impact it has on military families such as his.

“We want to continue the tradition,” Clouse said.

Along with the reunion, the family holds a fireworks show on the beach just outside the Seashore United Methodist Assembly. They invite all who want to see it to come at sunset.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

