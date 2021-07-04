Police: Woman fatally hit trying to cross Hwy 90

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was reportedly hit and killed on Highway 90 Saturday night.

Biloxi police responded to the 1700 block of Beach Boulevard around 10:27 p.m. and located witnesses to the wreck. Witnesses told police a woman tried to cross the highway between McDonnell and Rodenberg avenues from the south when an eastbound vehicle hit her.

Police said the driver immediately stopped, attempted to help the victim and remained on scene until authorities arrived.

Police said the driver showed no signs of impairment and told police he tried to swerve to avoid the victim.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.