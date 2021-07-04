Gulfport girl battling cancer gets birthday surprise from community members

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - JoyAnna is about to turn 12, so her family chose this weekend to throw her a birthday party, and it was quite an event.

Her family tries to find as many ways to put a smile on Joy Anna’s face. When she was 8, JoyAnna was diagnosed with cancer.

Recently, a tumor formed near her lungs. The Ewing sarcoma diagnosis came as a surprise, so the family decided this birthday had to be special.

Joy Anna’s family, friends, Gulfport Police and Fire departments, and Jeep riding groups came together to create a parade to showcase just how loved JoyAnna is.

“My mom said there’s gonna be a surprise and I was like there’s gonna be a parade here, isn’t it? And I looked up and there was a parade,” JoyAnna laughed.

Joy Anna’s had over 20 surgeries between infections and removing part of her femur. Yet, JoyAnna keeps smiling.

“She’s going back to the hospital for six weeks for rounds of chemo and radiation,” her great-aunt said .”We just wanted to have the best birthday party for her. Something so carefree so her mom didn’t have to worry about anything.”

Joy Anna’s mother Stacey simply wants more time.

“Most thing of all is prayer for God to move in her life, for the chemo she’s taking right now to shrink it from her heart just a little bit, to give me more time with her,” she said.

Despite any health challenges that may come, JoyAnna remains joyful.

“Thank you and also…wait, what was I gonna say? Oh yes, I love ya’ll too,” JoyAnna said with a smile.

If you would like to show support to the family, you can donate to the GoFundMe.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.