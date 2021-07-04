WLOX Careers
Coastal Family Health investigating possible cyberattack

(Photo Source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -A Coast clinic announced this weekend that it is the victim of a possible cyber attack.

Coastal Family Health Center is investigating a data breach, saying a hacker may have gained access to patients’ private information.

The company reports someone tried to shut down its computer systems on May 13, but that attempt failed and Coastal Family Health was able to continue treating patients.

A later investigation uncovered that the attacker had also gained access to patients’ private information, including names, addresses, insurance information and social security numbers.

There is no evidence at this time that any of this information has been misused, but the company is offering credit and identity theft protection out of an abundance of caution.

Affected patients have been notified by mail, but if you are worried that your information may have been compromised, please call 1-833-909-3915.

