Bob Keller named new MGCCC baseball coach

Bob Keller was named the new MGCCC baseball coach.
Bob Keller was named the new MGCCC baseball coach.(MGCCC Athletics)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) -Mississippi Gulf Coast named Bob Keller the new head baseball coach for the Bulldogs replacing Wes Thigpen.

Keller comes in with an impressive resume as he lead pitching staffs at four different schools, including Michigan, to nine regionals and two super regionals in total.

He brings more than two decades worth of experience at the D-1 and Major league levels.

The Bulldogs finished 20-21 last year and 16-12 in conference play.

Keller has also made his first assistant coach hire, reaching about five miles up the road to hire Wiggins resident Zach Allen for his second stint at Perk.

School officials say more assistants will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

