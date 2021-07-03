WLOX Careers
Few showers linger this evening. Watching Tropical Storm Elsa.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Some of us have seen heavy downpours today. A few more showers and storms will linger into the evening, but rain chances will decrease after the sunset. Temperatures will drop into the mid 70s by Sunday morning. A stray shower or storm is possible.

Our 4th of July Holiday will feature more hit or miss showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Some may produce heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Most showers and storms should dissipate after the sunset.

Scattered showers and storms are expected Monday through Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

As of Saturday evening, Tropical Storm Elsa is in the Caribbean. It is expected to turn northward into the Southern Gulf by Monday, near the Florida Keys. It could make landfall along the Western Florida Peninsula by Tuesday. At this time, it does not appear a threat to South Mississippi.

