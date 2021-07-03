WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Armed standoff with police shuts down part of 1-95

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A group of heavily-armed men refused to comply with law enforcement officers following a traffic stop Saturday morning in Massachusetts, police said.

Eight men armed with rifles and handguns exited a vehicle during a stop along Interstate 95, Wakefield police said in a statement. The men claimed to be from a group “that does not recognize our laws” and headed into a wooded area.

Massachusetts State Police said the men were “refusing to comply with orders to provide their information and put down their weapons.”

Two suspects were arrested a short time later, the agency tweeted. Officials were still trying to capture others in the group.

I-95 in Wakefield was shut down in both directions, state police said.

Residents in Wakefield and nearby Reading were advised to lock their doors and shelter in place.

Wakefield police said in its statement that no threats had been made but the men were considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The popular convenience store Buc-ee’s is set to come to South Mississippi, which would make it...
Buc-ee’s one step closer to coming to South Mississippi
Elsa NHC Forecast Track 4 AM July 3, 2021
Tracking Elsa
Head coach Chris Lemonis (far left) grasps the National Championship trophy at Mississippi...
Mississippi State celebrates with National Championship parade
The service for Cayce Seal drew hundreds from throughout the region at St. Clare Catholic...
Service for Cayce Seal draws hundreds from throughout region
A 10-year-old girl wounded in a shooting that killed three members of her family had the...
Wounded 10-year-old girl played dead after family shot and killed in Houston home

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast 7.3.21
Scattered storms this weekend, tracking Elsa
Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
Armed standoff shuts down interstate
Elsa NHC Forecast Track 4 AM July 3, 2021
Tracking Elsa
Community members gathered Friday to honor a fallen hero. Lt. Michael Boutte's legacy looms...
Hancock County community honors legacy of Lt. Michael Boutte