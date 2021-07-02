WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Woman wanted for practicing unlicensed orthodontics in St. Bernard Parish

Aireon Davis is wanted for practicing dentistry without a license. She is a resident in St....
Aireon Davis is wanted for practicing dentistry without a license. She is a resident in St. Bernard Parish.(SBPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman accused of putting braces on a 15-year-old girl without consent from the parents and then charging them money.

Aireon Davis, 28, whose last known address was in the 1200 block of Mehle Avenue in Arabi, is wanted for practicing dentistry without a license.

On June 22, detectives received a complaint from the parent of the girl who said Davis put braces on their child’s teeth without their permission and charged them money.

Davis was advertising the illegal orthodontic business on Instagram under the account “bracee_yourself” and running it out of her apartment, deputies said.

Based on this information, detectives obtained a search warrant for Davis’ apartment. Davis could not be located, but detectives retrieved various dentistry tools and orthodontic supplies from the residence.

No one is allowed to practice dentistry in Louisiana without a license.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Davis, or who has been a victim of Davis unlawfully practicing dentistry on them is asked to contact the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 or the Criminal Investigations Bureau at (504) 278-7630 or (504) 271-TIPS or 8477.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Woman fatally hit trying to cross Hwy 90
Teen arrested after St. Martin shooting
A suspect was arrested in-connection with a Gulfport shooting at an apartment complex Saturday...
Suspect arrested in connection with Gulfport shooting at apartment complex
One South Mississippi resident found a way to celebrate the United States along the highway.
South Mississippi native goes red, white and blue for Fourth of July
JoyAnna is about to turn 12, so her family chose this weekend to throw her a birthday party,...
Gulfport girl battling cancer gets birthday surprise from community members

Latest News

Child tax credit
BBB: Watch out for scammers targeting child tax credits
Continued scattered showers
Carrie's GMM First Alert Forecast
One South Mississippi resident found a way to celebrate the United States along the highway.
South Mississippi native goes red, white and blue for Fourth of July
The beachfront quickly filled up with holiday visitors and many agreed there’s nothing like a...
Families hit Biloxi beach ready to celebrate Fourth of July
COVID-19 was not kind to the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo last year, forcing officials to...
Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo making up for lost time