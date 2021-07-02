Turning rainier and stormier Friday PM as cold front approaches, Elsa getting stronger

In July fashion, today will be very warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will again reach the upper 80s to low 90s. Things may turn rather rainy and stormy at times later this afternoon, this evening, and tonight as a rare July cold front moves into the region. Heavy flooding rainfall will be possible but unlikely. For the holiday weekend, expect to see more chances for showers and thunderstorms during daytime hours, but the evening hours should see lower chances of showers and thunderstorms in most locations. The rain is not expected to occur all day long and there will be several rain-free hours, but most locations will see some rain at some point. The clouds and rain in or near the area will likely keep temperatures below the seasonal averages for early July with highs only expected to reach the mid 80s with some upper 80s at a few locations. In the tropics, Tropical Storm Elsa is getting stronger on Friday morning in the Atlantic near the Lesser Antilles. Elsa will be nearly hurricane strength in the Caribbean this weekend. By Monday, Elsa is forecast be near Cuba. After that, it is possible that Elsa could either go into the Gulf or go up the Florida Peninsula based on the information from Friday morning’s forecast track. South Mississippi is currently not under any tropical alerts and our local forecast currently does not call for any tropical impacts through next Thursday. For now, this is something to monitor over the holiday weekend in case of any changes since if the track shifts west then our chance for impacts may increase.