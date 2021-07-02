WLOX Careers
Students will not need the COVID-19 vaccine to return to State, Ole Miss this fall

(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By Josh Carter
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students who attend The University of Mississippi or Mississippi State University will not be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in order to return to campus.

This as over 500 colleges and universities around the country are requiring their students to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

According to an analysis by NBC News, however, many of the institutions requiring the vaccines “have unclear directives, loopholes or legal complications.”

While the students, faculty and staff at Ole Miss are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated for COVID-19, they are not required.

The same for Mississippi State. In a statement on their website, the university writes that “Mississippi law and IHL Board policies require that students obtain certain vaccinations before attending IHL institutions. This does not currently include the COVID-19 vaccine.”

As of the writing of this article, there are currently no colleges or universities in the state of Mississippi that require students to have the COVID-19 vaccine.

