WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

New PSA has kids reminding adults how to behave on planes

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Federal Aviation Administration is enlisting children to help remind adults how to behave during flights.

A new public service announcement features kids speaking out against unruly and violent incidents onboard airplanes.

The agency also shared a meme this week reminding people they could spend $35,000 on a new truck or pay that in a fine for being out-of-control on a plane.

The FAA has received more than 3,200 reports of unruly passengers so far this year.

It says more than 2,400 incidents involved conflicts over wearing a mask.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-2-2021 WLOX Friday AM tropics update
Elsa becomes the first hurricane of 2021
Several new laws are set to go in effect throughout the Magnolia State on Thursday, July 1, as...
Several new Mississippi laws going into effect on July 1
Coast Transportation leaders say now’s the time to move on a new East-West corridor in Biloxi...
Officials say East-West corridor must become reality to solve problems along Highway 90
The service for Cayce Seal drew hundreds from throughout the region at St. Clare Catholic...
Service for Cayce Seal draws hundreds from throughout region
Mississippi State celebrate after winning the College World Series 9-0 against Vanderbilt in...
Mississippi State to host championship parade Friday

Latest News

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run...
Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson tests positive for marijuana, will miss Olympic 100
Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended from US Olympic team for one month after testing positive...
Track start Sha'Carri Richardson suspended after testing positive for THC
In this photo provided by a family member, 12-year-old Elisheva Cohen poses with President Joe...
Girl’s prayer at collapse site leads to meeting with Biden
The Federal Aviation Administration's new PSA has kids reminding adults how to behave when...
Kids Talk: How to behave on a plane