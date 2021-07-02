New Pass Christian Mayor Jimmy Rafferty takes office

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a new beginning in Pass Christian for the first time since 2006, the city has a new mayor. On Thursday in front of a large and enthusiastic crowd Jimmy Rafferty took the oath of office, officially making him mayor.

Rafferty is set to hit the ground running while building on the progress of three term mayor Chipper McDermott.

“He (McDermott) did one heck of a job and what we’re hoping to do is leverage off all the great stuff he’s done,” Rafferty said.

Rafferty brings a lifetime of business experience from around the globe into the mayor’s office. His success in business hinged on relationships and now he wants to build an alliance of residents from all backgrounds and from every corner of the city.

“What I’m going to do is get all the smart people in the room and have them start talking for a brain storming session,” said Rafferty.

Through brainstorming and relationship building Rafferty believes Pass Christian can become a hotbed for new development.

“At the end of the day it’s all about people,” Rafferty said. “You might have structures or development, but it’s people behind it, those are the people that come together with the vision, have the plans, then execute it and bring it to fruition. I’ve already met with developers, homeowners, somebody in a meeting today said Jimmy’s already met with almost everybody on the Coast.”

Along with recruiting new business and developments, Rafferty is focused on expanding opportunities in all aspects of life for his residents.

“I want better recreation programs, when I was growing up in Pass Christian we had a little league team and every business sponsored it,” said Rafferty. “Hopefully now we can bring some of these programs back and also plan to work closely with the DMR to get our oysters back.”

Five members of the board of aldermen were also sworn in during Thursday’s ceremony. The new board and mayor will meet for the first time on Tuesday, July 6th.

