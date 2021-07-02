New Moss Point mayor, aldermen want to see city growth

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - “And the rocket’s red glare...”

A chilling rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner sets the tone for the Moss Point Swearing-in Ceremony.

Standing on the front steps of City Hall, newly elected mayor Billy Knight took the oath of office. Knight secured the Democratic nomination over Rep. Jeramey Anderson. In June, He won the Moss Point mayoral race by 82 percent.

“There’s a lot of excitement in our community now because people believe we finally got the right leadership for this city,” said Knight.

With the help of an outside transition team, Knight’s focus is now on improving the departments within Moss Point.

“This outside transition team is going to make an objective unbiased look at all that and help me decide what we need to do about getting me some type of report and therefore we can make a better decision about how we can move forward,” said Knight.

Alderman Ward 6 Wayne Lennep believes the new leadership can help accelerate the city’s growth.

“Government can do things to facilitate the job creators, the landowners, the property owners, the business owners (and) the developers who want to come in,” said Lennep.

Lennep feels Moss Point can put itself in a position to attract new businesses by focusing on the I-10 corridor development.

“Taking advantage of the 100,000 cars per day that go through that I-10 interchange,” said Lennep. “I think those are the things Moss Point has failed in the past to focus on. Those areas of potential for economic development because economic development is what drives your revenue. Drives your revenue up. Brings in money to do good things for the city.”

Moss Point is also hoping to receive additional federal funding to help with the Interstate development.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.