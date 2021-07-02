WLOX Careers
Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo kicks off

The rodeo kicked off Thursday and runs through Sunday.
The rodeo kicked off Thursday and runs through Sunday.(WLOX)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Day one of the annual Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is wrapped up but they’re ready for more anglers and their families as the weekend continues.

The event kicked off at noon over in Jones Park in Gulfport.

While the main attraction was the fishing there was something for just about everyone with local vendors, food trucks, live music, and even carnival rides.

The pandemic knocked out the event last year so organizer’s say they’re ready to welcome people back for the fourth of July weekend.

”The people that have been coming through the gate have been really supportive. All of them are saying they just wanted to get outside and go to the rodeo, it’s a family tradition and has been going on for 73 years,” said President of the Rodeo Richard Valdez. “You’ve got kids, grandkids, and everything else. They’re really coming out and enjoying it. It’s an exciting time for everybody on board.”

A 377 pound shark came in later in the evening and if it proves to be the biggest shark of the weekend, the anglers can bring home $20,000.

The rodeo runs through Sunday.

