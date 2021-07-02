Emergency officials preach fireworks safety ahead of Independence Day

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The firework demand is higher than its supply this year, leaving some South Mississippi vendors and customers unhappy.

However, the Fireworks Empire stand on 28th Street in Long Beach has a tent full of merchandise and a steady stream of business.

“They haven’t hit yet but it’s coming,” store owner Robert Ball said. “I’m ready to help people to make sure they get their fireworks.”

The U.S. faces a nationwide fireworks shortage due to manufacturing and shipping issues overseas, stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the pandemic, Ball and his family have been stockpiling their merchandise each year and stayed vigilant throughout the health crisis.

“We’ve seen a lot of things coming that people didn’t see coming with the coronavirus, like the shortage of c-containers,” he said. “We went in and ordered some c-containers so we can get our product from China.”

Ball said he’s grateful to sell his goods and keep the prices low, unlike other stores which marked up their merchandise.

“We didn’t have to mark them up like everyone else did,” he said. “People are able to afford their fireworks and have a good time.”

While vendors try to satisfy customers, emergency officials stress firework safety heading into the holiday weekend.

“We’ve seen injuries to the eyes, injuries to the hands with fireworks so you have to be really careful with that.” Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said.

Sullivan asks that people not leave children unattended with fireworks, don’t light anything while intoxicated and be mindful where you are lighting things and where it might land.

He also warns anyone planning on firing any fireworks this year need to pay attention to nearby property, people and animals, especially the nesting birds that live along the beach.

“We ask people to respect that area that’s corded off,” Sullivan said.

Signs warn guests of where they can’t be in order to better coexist with endangered species.

“The birds have a right to be on the beach and we love the fact we have the nature out here,” Sullivan said.

And whether you come to light things up or just to watch, officials want you to clean up after yourself.

“After the Fourth of July is one of the largest amount of debris that we pull off the beach,” Sullivan said. “We ask that people be good neighbors and pick up after themselves.”

