Devin Booker, Suns advance to NBA Finals

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley...
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley defends during the first half in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point’s Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns punched their ticket to the NBA Finals, the franchise’s first since 1993. Booker played through a broken nose and averaged 26 points through the final three games of the series, alongside teammate and idol Chris Paul.

“Me and my friends would talk, when Chris would leave the house or something, I would say ‘that’s CP3’ every time he leaves,” Booker said. “It’s kind of strange, growing up, literally being a fanboy, and now being next to him in the backcourt. It’s crazy how life comes full circle.”

