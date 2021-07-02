WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Buc-ee’s one step closer to coming to South Mississippi

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Fans of Buc-ee’s are one step closer to enjoying a bag of Beaver Nuggets in South Mississippi.

The iconic convenient store will be featured on the Harrison County Supervisor agenda this upcoming Tuesday. The supervisors will be voting to finalize the resolution, which was initially approved by the Harrison County Development Committee earlier in June.

According to the resolution, the project is expected to involve a $50 million investment. Along with constructions jobs during the building phase, the company is also expected to create approximately 200 permanent jobs upon completion.

The Buc-ee’s Travel Center was initially approved by the development committee to be located near the intersection of I-10 and Menge Avenue/Firetower Road. This area is located near Pass Christian.

The resolution noted that the northwest corner of the interchange is approximately 185-acres of undeveloped land while the southeast corner has rail access running through around 53-acres.

The popular convenience store Buc-ee’s is set to come to South Mississippi, which would make it...
The popular convenience store Buc-ee’s is set to come to South Mississippi, which would make it one of only a few locations outside of the state of Texas. (Source: Buc-ee's website)(Buc-ee's website)

The county and its citizens are expected to benefit from a significant enhancement to its tax and employment base.

The resolution needs the requested support of the board of supervisors to enter into an agreement with the company. It is also needed to demonstrate commitment to the project.

Buc-ee's is NOW OPEN in Alabama. I-10 Exit 49 @ Baldwin Beach Express.

Posted by Buc-ee's on Monday, January 21, 2019

As of 2020, Buc-ee’s had 20 travel centers operating. Currently, the closest location is on I-10 in Robertsdale, Ala. going toward Gulf Shores.

This order will be item number two on the proposed agenda set for Tuesday, July 6. If you want to read the full agenda, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-2-2021 WLOX Friday AM tropics update
Elsa becomes the first hurricane of 2021
Several new laws are set to go in effect throughout the Magnolia State on Thursday, July 1, as...
Several new Mississippi laws going into effect on July 1
The service for Cayce Seal drew hundreds from throughout the region at St. Clare Catholic...
Service for Cayce Seal draws hundreds from throughout region
Coast Transportation leaders say now’s the time to move on a new East-West corridor in Biloxi...
Officials say East-West corridor must become reality to solve problems along Highway 90
Mississippi State celebrate after winning the College World Series 9-0 against Vanderbilt in...
Mississippi State to host championship parade Friday

Latest News

Today's we're talking about women's health with the experts from Integrated Health and Wellness...
WLOX Expert Alert - Integrated Medical and Wellness Clinic
Spring cleaning at home is important year-round. We get some tips from the experts at OS Lumber.
WLOX Expert Alert - OS Lumber
The two owners now will be providing assistance to those who are interested in purchasing a...
Owners of Shaggy's help workers who are interested in buying house, vehicle
More than 50 employers and resource outlets filled the Mississippi Coast coliseum Tuesday for...
Job fair offers resources, opportunities to those still looking for work