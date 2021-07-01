Tropical Storm Elsa forms, forecast to be near Gulf next week

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Storm Elsa has formed from what was previously Tropical Depression Five out in the Atlantic.

4AM Thursday 7-1-2021 Tropical Storm #Elsa has formed. It's forecast to be near Florida by next Tuesday, possibly in the eastern Gulf. We'll be watching in the coming days as more is revealed about where the storm will ultimately end up. pic.twitter.com/FbHbYYOk95 — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) July 1, 2021

Elsa is forecast to be near Florida by next Tuesday, possibly getting into the eastern Gulf. It’s easy to say that there will be zero tropical impacts to South Mississippi between now and Monday. But, it’s currently too early to tell what will happen beyond that. We will be watching Elsa closely to learn more in the coming days. Pay close attention to tropical updates.

7-1-2021 WLOX Thursday Early tropics update (WLOX)

