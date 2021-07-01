Tropical Storm Elsa forms, forecast to be near Gulf next week
More of the forecast track will be revealed in the coming days
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Storm Elsa has formed from what was previously Tropical Depression Five out in the Atlantic.
Elsa is forecast to be near Florida by next Tuesday, possibly getting into the eastern Gulf. It’s easy to say that there will be zero tropical impacts to South Mississippi between now and Monday. But, it’s currently too early to tell what will happen beyond that. We will be watching Elsa closely to learn more in the coming days. Pay close attention to tropical updates.
