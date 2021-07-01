WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Expert Alert
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

‘This is a resting place’: Grave robbers raid cemetery, break open mutiple caskets

By David Kenney
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Criminals have now figured out a way to rob people in the afterlife.

At Rosemont Gardens Memorial Park, it’s unnerving to see busted concrete burial vaults, mausoleums tampered with and inside of them, missing remains and urns.

High grass and weeds surround the entrance of the cemetery, home to hundreds of people in Jackson, including someone near and dear to Zach Martinez.

“When I came up here yesterday, I came to visit my best friend,” Martinez said.

But Zach didn’t find the gravesite the way it last was.

“There was a casket that was pulled out the front, was broken into. They had the whole thing pulled out, so I just went over and put it back in,” Martinez said. “It’s sad what’s going on out here because this is a resting place for people.”

And this isn’t the first time.

Mark Patterson, who’s worked in mortuary services for years, says this has happened over and over and over.

He claims gravesites at Rosemont Gardens Memorial Park are the worst he’s ever seen.

“It’s getting to be an eyesore and a health issue, health hazard,” Patterson said.

A satellite tv stand lying near a tombstone appears to be the weapon robbers used to crack open the caskets, but that’s not confirmed.

Police say they’re not responsible for security gravesites because it’s private property and the owner’s responsibility.

The Secretary of State’s office said the cemetery is registered as a perpetual-care cemetery and is subject to periodic examinations.

They say they are aware of recent mausoleum vandalism and will launch an investigation if a formal complaint is lodged against the cemetery.

Meanwhile, people like Martinez have no issues with asking people who don’t belong here to leave.

“Recently, I saw some people were coming up here, and you could tell they were under the influence, and I had to tell them to leave because if you don’t have family up here, I don’t believe you should be up here,” Martinez said.

Rosemont Gardens Memorial Park
Rosemont Gardens Memorial Park(Chris Fields)

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-1-2021 WLOX Thursday tropics update
Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to near the Gulf next week
Several new laws are set to go in effect throughout the Magnolia State on Thursday, July 1, as...
Several new Mississippi laws going into effect on July 1
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
On June 29, Gov. Tate Reeves held a press conference, including Q&A to discuss the Universal...
Mississippi set to become 12th state with universal occupational licensing
Mississippi State celebrates after winning the College World Series 9-0 against Vanderbilt in...
‘It’s a huge night for Mississippi State!’: Bulldogs win College World Series

Latest News

The service for Cayce Seal drew hundreds from throughout the region at St. Clare Catholic...
Service for Cayce Seal draws hundreds from throughout region
The 10-8 on 10, One Road, One Mission is a collaborative effort between Mississippi Highway...
Mississippi Highway Patrol partners with neighboring agencies for holiday traffic
The Norvell family of Flora, Miss., from right, Seleigh Norvell, Ophelia, Norvell, 2, and Ethan...
The Mississippi Supreme Court will not hold a rehearing on Initiative 65
Demario Lamar Cotton
FBI issues statement after arresting Jackson man for shooting federal agent
7-1-2021 WLOX Thursday tropics update
Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to near the Gulf next week